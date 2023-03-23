Türkiye fines WhatsApp, Meta for flouting data rules

23 March 2023 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's personal data protection watchdog fined messaging platform WhatsApp and parent company Meta for failing to enroll in the country's Data Controllers’ Registry.

According to information received by Anadolu correspondent, the Personal Data Protection Authority (KVKK) slapped an administrative fine of 2.6 million liras ($140,000) on each firm.

The KVKK also ordered Meta and WhatsApp to enroll in the registry within 30 days.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz