2 March 2023 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin begins a two-day working visit to Tajikistan.

According to the government’s press service, he will hold talks with his Tajikistani counterpart Kokhir Rasulzoda. Meetings are also planned with the country’s President Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the National Assembly of Tajikistan Rustam Emomali.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz