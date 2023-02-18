Jordan signs 79-mln-euro deal to build wastewater treatment plant

18 February 2023 08:17 (UTC+04:00)

Jordan signed on Thursday an agreement worth 79.46 million euros (about 85 million USD) to build a wastewater treatment plant in the Ghabawi region east of the capital Amman.

The deal, signed by Jordan's Ministry of Water and Irrigation with the Arab Towers Contracting Company, will be jointly financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development as well as the European Union, the ministry said in a statement.

The plant, with a daily capacity of treating 24.750 cubic meters of wastewater, will use sewage tanks instead of the facilities used in the old treatment plant.

Jordan's Water and Irrigation Minister Mohammed Najjar said that the sewage treatment plant will be constructed in a place far away from the residential areas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz