Turkish Airlines wins Europe's best design airline award

Turkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines has been honored as the best design airline of Europe 2022 as was announced on December 8.

"We are showing our Turkish Airlines identity with precision at every point, from the entrance to the check-in counters and special passenger lounges at Istanbul Airport to the new cabin and seat designs on the plane," said Turkish Airlines Deputy General Manager for Marketing and Sales Ahmet Olmustur.

TheDesignAir awards selected the carrier as the Design Airline of the Year for its touch points such as lounge, check-in islands, ticket offices, and in-flight design and products.

"From the entrance to the check-in counters and lounges at Istanbul Airport, and to the new cabin and seat designs on board, we meticulously inject our Turkish Airlines brand identity at every touch point.

With our traditional hospitality, we strive to make our passengers’ experience privileged by providing service beyond their expectations,” Olmustur added.

“Turkish Airlines has continued to excel at passenger experience, brand, and customer service, and where some carriers have been cutting back, Turkish Airlines has continued to invest in enhancements both on the ground and in the skies,” said TheDesignAir.

“The use of a consistent brand image, color palette, and design language throughout the digital and physical experiences has helped create a powerful airline brand that continues to impress against its European counterparts. Turkish Airlines has once again this year reaffirmed its position as a leading design airline of the world, taking the crown for the European region once more.”

Founded in 1933 with a fleet of five planes, Turkish Airlines now flies to 342 points in 129 countries with a fleet of 395 planes.

