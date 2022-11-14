Flash floods in Australia's southeast cut off inland towns

14 November 2022 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Heavy rain triggered flash floods that cut off some inland towns in Australia's southeast on Monday, with fresh evacuation warnings issued for thousands of rural residents, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The country's fourth major flooding this year saw wild weather pummel parts of southwest New South Wales (NSW) and northeast Victoria overnight, bursting river banks and piling on more pain for flood-weary residents.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Twitter the flash flooding was "creating dangerous conditions" and that the federal government was working closely with the states on rescue efforts.

In rural NSW, roads, bridges and farms were submerged.

