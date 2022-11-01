Khaf-Herat Railway Project facing interruptions by Afghanistan's domestic conditions - Iranian MFA

1 November 2022 21:36 (UTC+04:00)

The operation of the Khaf-Herat Railway Project is facing interruption due to domestic conditions in Afghanistan, said the Spokesman of the Iran Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Khaf- Herat Railway Project is a priority of the Iranian government to boost economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries but unfortunately, as a result of domestic conditions in Afghanistan the implementation of the railway project has become defective, he said in his weekly press conference.

Political disturbances and chaos immediately affect the process of economic cooperation between the two nations, he noted.

Kanaan expressed hope for the completion of the project adding that he is unaware of further details of the project.

The Khaf-Herat Railway Project is a 225 km-long cross-border railway between Iran and Afghanistan, linking eastern Iran to western Afghanistan.

