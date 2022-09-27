French media publishes article about Armenian PM's attempts to hinder border delimitation process

27 September 2022 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

The French La Gazette online newspaper published an article about Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan's statements at the UN General Assembly as well as his attempts to hinder the process of border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

The article stated that during his speech at the UN General Assembly Pashinyan complained about the recent tensions on the border and the fact that the allies didn't provide military support to Armenia.

"Pashinyan's statements regarding the maps for delimitation increase the possibility that Armenia isn't interested in the delimitation process and is trying to drag it out," the article said.

Pashinyan, who conveyed a message from the UN podium about new tensions, complained about the indifference of the allies to the issue of Armenia's security, pointing out that Armenian society showed distrust of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a member of which he is. Pashinyan said that the CSTO was satisfied with only sending a mission to the border.

The material noted that Armenia's appeal to the CSTO for military assistance, which remained unanswered, caused protests in Armenia. The protesters demand that Armenian officials withdraw from the CSTO. From the processes in the region and the political behavior of Armenia, it's clear that Russia is the addressee of the Pashinyan's statements since during the military tension the issue of assistance to Armenia by other CSTO members was not discussed.

"These states have close ties with Azerbaijan. Since Armenia's military ally, whose help he hoped for, left him alone, all the hopes of Armenia were dashed and public anger against Russia increased," the article stated.

The article informed that Armenia is a country dependent on Russia politically, militarily and economically, and the movement of the country's hostility towards Russia's enemies, that is, towards the United States or Europe, is nothing more than a suicide attempt.

"The fact that Armenia was left alone in the region, doesn't renounce its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, and also evades the process of border delimitation and the construction of the Zangazur corridor, doesn't bode well for the Armenian state and its people," the article said.

