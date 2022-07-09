US Secret Service chief James Murray leaving agency

9 July 2022 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Secret Service Director James Murray is stepping down from his post as head of the storied protective service, according to a statement issued by the agency Thursday, Trend reports citing The Washington Post.

Murray, who has held the job since 2019, has been looking to retire “for some time” and plans to work in the private sector, according to a senior Department of Homeland Security official with knowledge of his decision.

He has accepted a top security job with the California-based social media company Snapchat, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal details. Murray, a 27-year veteran of the Secret Service, filled various top roles at the agency before he was named director in May 2019. His last day will be July 30, according to the statement.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that under Murray’s leadership the Secret Service has “reinforced its stature as the preeminent protective agency in the world and has increased in sophistication and scope its investigative capabilities.”

