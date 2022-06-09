Turkiye's ex-premier: Global food crisis knocking at the door

9 June 2022 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The world is on the verge of a global food crisis, Yeni Shafak newspaper reports per Binali Yildirim, Turkiye’s former prime minister and AK Party Deputy Chairman.

Yildirim made the remarks at the 25th Eurasian Economic Summit, organized by the Marmara Group Foundation on the theme of "Doing Better Again," according to the paper.

“The world today is on the eve of the global food crisis. The increase in energy prices, especially in natural gas and oil, over the recent year has turned the economic indicators of all countries upside down,” Yildirim stressed.

He stated that the Eurasian geography, which provides the world's population with energy, natural resources, agriculture, and food, should be associated with growth in welfare, peace, and brotherhood rather than conflicts, terrorism, and immigration.

“A fair distribution of regional resources among its population will minimize conflicts. In particular, Russia and Ukraine provided more than one-third of the world's needs for food before this war. The supply chain was disrupted during the pandemic. Prices skyrocketed. Also, when the Russian-Ukrainian crisis started, the food issue took precedence over many others,” he added.

The event was attended by 15 presidents, three of whom are still in office, as well as prime ministers, ministers, ambassadors, deputies, governors, and mayors from 42 nations.

