Russia records 4,262 daily COVID-19 cases

2 June 2022 21:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,262 over the past day to 18,339,776, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,965 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 13.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 53 regions, while in 27 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in five regions. A day earlier, 2,281 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 353 over the past day versus 367 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,771,288, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 291 over the past day versus 294 a day earlier, reaching 1,530,085.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz