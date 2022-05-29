OTS Secretary General to visit Uzbekistan

29 May 2022 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

On May 30-31, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Baghdad Amreev will visit Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

During meetings and negotiations in the ministries and departments of Uzbekistan, the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for development of cooperation in various fields, as well as issues of preparation for the upcoming summit of the organization in the republic, will be discussed.

The parties will also exchange views on holding meetings of the Council of Ministers of Transport and the Council of Ministers of Agriculture of the OTS, the Turkic Agro Forum and a number of other events in Uzbekistan.

It should be recalled that at the 8th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, held in Istanbul on November 12, 2021, a decision was made to transfer the chairmanship of the organization to Azerbaijan and to hold the first summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Uzbekistan in 2022.

