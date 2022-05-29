Russia registers 4,188 new COVID-19 cases in past day - crisis center

29 May 2022 20:26 (UTC+04:00)

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia increased by 4,188 in the past day to 18,324,036, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.02%, the crisis center said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declined by 52.5% in the past 24 hours to 1,001, the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus hospitalizations decreased in 71, increased in eight and remained unchanged in six Russian regions. On May 28, Russia registered 2,106 COVID-19 hospitalizations, the latest data suggests.

Coronavirus recoveries increased in Russia by 4,411 in the past day, totaling 17,729,851, the crisis center reported. A day before, Russia registered 5,844 coronavirus recoveries.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 85 in the past day to 378,955, the crisis center reported. On May 28, Russia registered 86 COVID-19 deaths.

