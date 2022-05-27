Russia, China veto US resolution on North Korean sanctions

27 May 2022 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia and China used their veto right during a UN Security Council vote on a US resolution to toughen sanctions against North Korea, Trend reports citing TASS.

The remaining members - the United Kingdom, the United States and France, as well as Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway and the UAE - voted in favor.

The US initiative condemned the March 24 ballistic missile launch by Pyongyang and other recent missile tests. The draft also reduced supplies of crude and oil products to North Korea. It also mentioned imposing sanctions on a North Korean organization allegedly involved in malicious cyber activities, as well as against some other entities.

Now, the UN General Assembly is to gather for discussions on North Korea within ten days. On April 26, the Assembly adopted a resolution that it should gather every time any permanent member of the UN Security Council uses its veto right.

