Turkish treasury, finance minister to visit Egypt after 9-year-long break

19 May 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati is to visit Egypt on June 1, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

The visit is important as it is the first ministerial visit to Egypt after a 9-year break.

Nebati will attend the Islamic Development Bank's 346th Annual Meeting of Executive Directors and Governors in Egypt.

The visit in question will be the first ministerial visit to Egypt in years, as relations between the two countries came to a halt following the 2013 coup in the country.

The relations between the two countries entered the process of normalization in 2021 after the 8-year break, and a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal visited Egypt to test the waters.

With a return visit of the Egyptian delegation to Turkey, a fresh dialogue was kicked off and good intentions were displayed regarding the mutual reassignment of ambassadors in the following process.

