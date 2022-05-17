Russia records 4,122 daily COVID-19 cases

17 May 2022 21:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,122 over the past day to 18,268,958, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 2,772 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 146% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 75 regions, while in 6 regions the figure decreased. A day earlier, 1,127 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 212 over the past day versus 288 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,766,447, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 326 over the past day versus 334 a day earlier, reaching 1,525,195.

