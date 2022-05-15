15 May 2022 11:34 (UTC+04:00)
UK's Sam Ryder’s entry for the UK, Space Man, led at the halfway point, having won the jury vote from around Europe with 283 points. But after the points from the public vote were added, it finished second.
Before the event, Ryder had said he wasn’t concerned where he finished, saying: “This is something that celebrates inclusivity, expression, love, peace, joy, togetherness. And so to think about the scoreboard, for me, takes a bit of the shine and the magic out of the room entirely.”
