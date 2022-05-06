By Trend

The third operation to evacuate civilians from Mariupol began on Thursday, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths has said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"And today, we have that third operation which began this morning, with the intended evacuations of civilians," he told a UN Security Council session.

He also thanked Russian and Ukrainian authorities for constructive and important cooperation that helped to put this operation into practice.

