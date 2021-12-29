Embassy of India Baku (Azerbaijan)

Notice inviting tender

Sealed tenders are invited from the established, reputed and experienced firms for providing services of Garden maintenance at the Embassy of India address: 6A Olimpia Street, Ganjlik, Narimanov, Baku.

The tenders/bids in the sealed cover envelope as per the Tender document should reach the Embassy of India, Baku by January 12, 2022. Details can be obtained from the website: http://eprocure.gov.in/cppp or https://www.indianembassybaku.gov.in under the “Tender Notices” Section on the Homepage or can approach the Embassy of India, Baku through email at [email protected] or Tel: + 994 12 5646344 / 54.

