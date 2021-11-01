By Trend

Turkey increased the export of chemical products by 39 percent from January through September 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 - up to $18.2 billion, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In September 2021, Turkey exported chemical products worth over $2.29 billion, which is 41.9 percent more compared to the same month of 2020.

In the last 12 months (from September 2020 to September 2021), Turkish exports of chemical products amounted to over $23.3 billion.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz