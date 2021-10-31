By Trend

On October 30, "on the sidelines" of the G20 summit in Rome, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports citing Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the main attention was paid to the coordination of the efforts of the two countries to further stabilize the situation in the Balkans and the South Caucasus. The possibility of joint steps to promote a Bosnian settlement, including through the use of multilateral formats was discussed.

An exchange of views took place on the prospects of launching the regional mechanism "3 + 3" in order to unblock economic and transport ties and promote mutually beneficial infrastructure projects in the South Caucasus.

A number of issues on the international agenda and key aspects of bilateral relations were touched upon.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz