By Vugar Khalilov

Taliban mulls future cooperation with Turkey, head of Afghanistan's peace council, Azizullah Din Mohammad has told Turkish Yeni Shafak newspaper.

He said that the current political and economic ties between Afghanistan will be crucial for the future cooperation once a new government is formed in the country.

Reminding the history of the Afghan-Turkish relations, Mohammed expressed his confidence in Turkey’s support to Afghanistan in all areas, especially in economy and education.

"If the government is formed, we will of course get the support of Turkey. I believe that Turkey will be the first country to establish relations with," he said.

Commenting on the withdrawal of the NATO troops from Afghanistan, Mohammed said that the Turkish troops will return to Turkey again once the Taliban government forms.

“The Taliban do not want any NATO forces. I believe that once the new administration is established, an independent relationship with Turkey will be established. Turkish soldiers will come here again, relations will continue much tighter," he said.

The question whether the Taliban has changed or not, Mohammed answered that they treated the former government members such as Mohammed Ismail Khan well.

Moreover, the Taliban was up to conduct positive changes in education and social lives of women, he concluded.

