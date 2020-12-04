By Trend

At the meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in the format of a videoconference, joint actions to uphold the values ​​of democracy, the rule of law and individual freedom were discussed, Trend reports citing Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

In his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov made a special emphasis on the humanitarian dimension of activities within the OSCE, advocating the creation of a more democratic and peaceful Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian region.

Stressing the importance of the conscientious fulfillment of the OSCE commitments, Minister Meredov highly appreciated the cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE in the field of human rights and freedoms. Over the past years, a large number of joint projects and programs have been implemented.

Within the framework of the current OSCE Ministerial Council, the Turkmen side proposed to consider the possibility of developing a long-term OSCE Platform for Action in the humanitarian dimension.

At the meeting, it was noted that Turkmenistan intends to continue to make every effort to establish the principles of international law, the ideals of humanism, mutual respect as key factors determining modern relations between states.

