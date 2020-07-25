By Trend

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan increased by 667 to 19,653, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 10,472 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 106 have died.

Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine measures until August 1, 2020.

According to the decision of the Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan, flights and trains on domestic routes was suspended from July 13, 2020.

In addition, upon the decision of the Special Republican Commission, from July 10, 2020, the movement of cars is again limited by time of day from 7:00 am to 10:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm (GMT +5), traffic between regions is prohibited (except for Tashkent and Tashkent region) and public transport will not operate. Moreover, the movement of cars on weekends was totally banned across the country, since July 11.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz