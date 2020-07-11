By Trend

Eight new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been detected in Georgia, bringing the total number of infected to 981, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Five more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered stands at 851. Overall, 15 patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 4,851 people remain in quarantine, and 231 patients - under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

