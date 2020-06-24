By Trend

Google will invest as much as $2 billion in a data centre in Poland to deal with cloud services, the Puls Biznesu daily said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

News of the investment follows an announcement by Microsoft in May that it will invest $1 billion in a Polish data centre, as the largest economy in the European Union’s eastern wing tries to position itself as a regional technology hub.

“Region Google Cloud in Warsaw is the biggest investment in infrastructure of this type in Poland,” the paper quoted Magdalena Dziewguc, Google Cloud’s business development director in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, as saying.

“We are getting ready for it to be operational at the beginning of 2021.”

Jadwiga Emilewicz, Poland’s deputy prime minister, told the paper she estimated Google could invest $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the project.

