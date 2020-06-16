By Trend

Turkey’s export of leather goods to Israel dropped by 23.9 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to $11.7 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on June 16.

In May 2020, export of Turkish leather goods to Israel plunged by 69.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and equaled to $920,000.

Turkey’s export of leather goods to world markets from January through May 2020 shrank by 28.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2019, and made up $530.2 million

The export of leather goods from Turkey made up 0.9 percent of the country's total export over the reporting period.

“In May 2020, Turkey exported leather goods worth $61.3 million to foreign markets, down by 62.2 percent compared to the same month of 2019,” the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of leather goods in May this year amounted to 0.6 percent of the country's total export.

During the last twelve months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported the leather goods in the amount of over $1.4 billion.

---

