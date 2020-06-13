By Trend

For the first time in Turkey, the country managed to manufacture a synthetic drug against coronavirus (COVID-19), Trend reports.

“With a team of 32 people in just 40 days, we produced a very important drug,” said Mustafa Varank, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology.

"The drug is undergoing a licensing phase. Once licensed, the local synthetic drug will be used in the treatment of patients with coronavirus (COVID-19). It is planned to export this medicine,” Varank added.

Earlier, the Turkish experts produced the apparatus for artificial lung ventilation, and exported it to many countries at a record speeds. Following this successful achievement, the country's scientists have achieved the production of anti-coronavirus drug.

