Leaders of European Council, Eastern Partnership countries are to reiterate and confirm the strategic importance of the Eastern Partnership (EaP), Trend reports with reference to the European Council.

President of the European Council Charles Michel will convene the Eastern Partnership leaders' video conference on June 18, 2020, within the framework of which the heads of state or government of the 27 European Council member states and leaders from the Eastern Partnership countries will be brought together:

The meeting will be chaired by the president of the European Council. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative Josep Borell will also participate in the video conference.

“The leaders will reiterate and confirm the strategic importance of the Eastern Partnership (EaP). They will also stress the importance of solidarity at the time of the COVID-19 crisis including the EU's substantial support to address the impact of the outbreak in the EaP region,” the report said.

In addition, the leaders will discuss the EaP's long-term policy objectives and the development of the post 2020 deliverables to be endorsed in a physical summit in early 2021.

