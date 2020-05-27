By Trend

More than 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 5.4 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 26, as many as 5,404,512 novel coronavirus cases and 343,514 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 99,780 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 1,486.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 100,264 news cases and 4,342 deaths all over the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,454,452. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 59,157 and the number of deaths - by 2,267 and reached 143,739.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,041,705 and the number of fatalities is 173,213. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,569 and the number of deaths was revised downward upon receiving updated data from health ministries of certain countries. For example, 1,918 deaths registered in Spain have been excluded from the tally.

The East Mediterranean region has 438,900 cases and 11,293 fatalities as of May 26. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 11,068 and the number of deaths - by 129.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,618,757), followed by Brazil (363,211), Russia (362,342), the United Kingdom (261 188), Spain (235,400), Italy (230,158), Germany (179,002), Turkey (157,814), France (142,482), and Iran (137,724).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz