By Trend

Russia has confirmed 8,599 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising its total number of infections to 344,481, its coronavirus response center said in a statement Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll climbed by 153 to 3,541, while 113,299 people have recovered, including 5,363 over the last 24 hours, according to the center.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, confirmed 2,516 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 163,913.

Everyone, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, should minimize access to public places and observe personal hygiene rules, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement.