Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan have had a phone call to exchange opinions on the issues of Syrian settlement, including implementation of Russian-Turkish agreements to stabilize situation in Syria’s Idlib, the Kremlin press service said Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Substantive exchange of opinions on issues of the Syrian settlement was carried out, including implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements reached on March 5, 2020 to stabilize the situation in the Idlib zone. Libyan issues were also touched upon," the statement says.

The Turkish leader’s office issued a communique, saying, "the negotiations discussed <…> bilateral ties and regional issues."

Putin and Erdogan held talks in Moscow on March 5 and agreed a ceasefire and other measures to settle the situation in Idlib. The agreements reached stipulate that hostilities in this region should stop along the whole line of contact as the ceasefire comes into effect on March 6. Moscow and Ankara reaffirmed commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue fighting terrorism.

