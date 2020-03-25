By Trend

Turkmenistan continues to enforce measures to COVID-19 from entering the country,Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal Information Portal.

No cases of infection have been detected in Turkmenistan up until now, thanks to urgent government measures.

Additional control points have been set up in big cities of Turkmenistan, where temperature of drivers and passengers is measured using infrared thermometers.

Moreover, the children are being taught the importance of personal hygiene at schools. Media regularly publishes recommendations from UNICEF and health institutions in Turkmenistan about observance of preventive measures to prevent infectious diseases.

In order to prevent the possible spread of the disease, Turkmenistan has postponed all the big public events until better time.

Also, the cross of the Turkmen state border for foreign citizens and stateless persons from 20 March through 20 April 2020 has been restricted.

If necessary, the following categories of people may enter the territory of Turkmenistan: diplomats of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations; air and sea crews; cargo transport drivers engaged in international transit transport; members of work crews on railway tracks; foreign representatives working at economic facilities located on the territory of Turkmenistan.

It should be noted that those wishing to visit Turkmenistan must have a certificate of being coronavirus-negative or pass a medical examination, including laboratory tests for the detection of COVID-19 virus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 18,900. Over 422,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 108,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. Several countries are working on a vaccine against the new virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.