Uzbekistan plans to hold a large aviation forum on February 19-20, 2020, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

This will be a very important event for the entire aviation industry of Uzbekistan, which is at a new stage in its development.

Many large international airlines will come to Uzbekistan to learn more about the market, airports, and services provided. This will improve logistics, provide additional amenities for passengers, and of course, reduce airfare prices due to the arrival of new carriers, including low-cost airlines.

The Uzbek side hopes that after the event, a number of low-cost airlines and airlines will be interested in flying to Uzbekistan, and operators may also want to take control of the country's air harbors.

From January 1, 2020, a compensation system for airlines operating charter flights was introduced in Uzbekistan. The amount of compensation for each attracted foreign tourist will vary, depending on the season. In the warm season, the payout will be $20, and in the cold (from November 20 to February 20) - $50.

In addition, from October 1, 2019, the “open skies” mode using the “fifth air freedom” was launched at the airports of Karshi, Nukus and Termez, and the fifth air freedom was used in the air harbor of Bukhara when transporting foreign citizens.

The "open skies" mode allows foreign airlines to carry out international flights to the airport without restrictions on the number of flights. According to the most conservative forecasts, the introduction of such a regime allows increasing passenger traffic by 25-30 percent.

