Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov summed up the main foreign policy results of 2019, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

In total, in 2019, 18 top-level visits took place.

As part of the events at high and highest levels, 122 bilateral documents were signed, including four interstate agreements, 31 intergovernmental and 52 interdepartmental agreements, as well as 35 other documents between institutions and regions.

The main foreign policy event of 2019 was the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia held on November 29 in Tashkent at the initiative of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, said the ministry.

At the summit, the leaders of the attending countries agreed to establish regular consultative meetings "as a regional dialogue platform for constructive and open discussion of pressing issues of cooperation in the region and solving common problems."

This summit was an important milestone in strengthening the atmosphere of friendship, good neighborliness, comprehensive cooperation, mutual respect and trust in Central Asia thanks, above all, to the personal contribution of the president of Uzbekistan, Kamilov stressed.

