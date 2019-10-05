By Trend

Bayramgeldi Ovezov has been appointed Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industry and Communications, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen presidential decree.

Ovezov previously served as chairman of Turkmenaragatnasyk (Turkmen Communications) Agency JSC.

The Ministry of Industry and Communications of Turkmenistan was formed in February and it supervises the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Railway Transport, the Ministry of Road Transport, the Ministry of Communications, the State Service of Maritime and River Transportation and Turkmen Airlines (Turkmenhowayollary).

Accordingly, these institutions were renamed as agencies Turkmensenagat (Turkmen Industry), Turkmendemiryollary (Turkmen Railways), Turkmenawtoulaglary (Turkmen Highways), Turkmenaragatnasyk (Turkmen Communications), Turkmendenizderyayollary (Turkmen Sea and River Transportation) and Turkmenhowayollary (Turkmen Airlines).



