By Trend

The official currency rates remain unchanged in Iran on June 9, compared to June 8, Trend reports on June 9 referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,628 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,508 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,533 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,469 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,870 1 Danish krone DKK 6,367 1 Indian rupee INR 606 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,173 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 28,094 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,823 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,356 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,613 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,994 1 South African rand ZAR 2,808 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,203 1 Russian ruble RUB 648 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,399 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,841 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,706 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,381 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,667 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,008 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,079 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,127 100 Thai bahts THB 134,429 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,532 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,628 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,963 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,386 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 1000 2,946 1 Afghan afghani AFN 530 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,096 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 80,910 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products. The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,205 rials, and the price of $1 is 132,438 rials. NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 125,188 rials, and the price of $1 is 107,153 rials. In the black market, $1 is worth about 129,000-132,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 148,000-151,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz