By Trend

The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged according to the official exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

However, the prices increased in the black market.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,176 rials.

USD 42,000 GBP 54,595 CHF 41,507 SEK 4,370 NOK 4,817 DKK 6,320 INR 601 AED 11,437 KWD 137,950 PKR 100 29,701 JPY 100 38,255 HKD 5,352 OMR 109,235 CAD 31,301 NZD 27,711 ZAR 2,967 TRY 7,022 RUB 645 QAR 11,539 IQD 100 3,527 SYP 82 AUD 29,409 SAR 11,201 BHD 111,705 SGD 30,826 BDT 100 49,754 LKR 10 2,383 MMK 28 NPR 100 37,342 LYD 30,184 CNY 6,155 MYR 10,097 THB 100 133,138 KRW 1000 35,751 JOD 59,239 EUR 47,176 KZT 100 11,054 GEL 15,318 IDR 1000 2,930 AFN 537 BYN 19,996 AZN 24,707 PHP 100 80,479 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 172,428 rials, and the price of $1 is 153,875 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 118,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 98,714 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 175,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz