By Trend

While some Iranian MP's have objected to the Caspian Sea water transfer plan, the head of Department of Environment Isa Kalantari indicated there wouldn't be any opposition towards the issue.

"If all the environmental principles of the Caspian Sea water transfer to Semnan Province are respected and considered, there wouldn't be any problems," he said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"If the environmental norms are respected, we wouldn't object to the plan," he said.

Iran plans to transfer water from the Caspian Sea to solve its water shortage problem, while the country's Department of Environment is still reviewing the studies to decide the volume of water transfer.

It has been previously stated that the volume of transfer would not affect the Caspian Sea water, since 90 percent of Caspian Sea water is supplied from the rivers that originate from Russia and flow through Iran's side of the Sea, hence 7 cubic meters per second would not have an effect on the Caspian Sea water volume.

Meanwhile, speaking on the smuggling of soil out of Iran, Kalantari said that it is a rumor created by some people with no knowledge of the matter.

"Iran has stone and sand exports that are part of official exports, but we do not have any soil exports or smuggling of it," he said.

