Israel is to authorise thousands of the settler homes built illegally in the West Bank, some of them decades ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, Trend reports referring to Israel Media.

The move is likely to please pro-settler members of Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition while angering Palestinians, who want the West Bank as part of a future state.

“Arranging the rights for the homes allows thousands of residents to be provided with infrastructure of public buildings, educational and religious buildings,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

It did not give a specific number of homes but Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked tweeted that more than 2,000 homes would be getting permits.

