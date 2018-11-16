By Trend

The meeting with representatives of the Regional Representation of United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Central Asia has taken place at the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, the local migration agency said in a statement.

The parties expressed their confidence in expansion of fruitful partnership between Turkmenistan and UNHCR.

The UN representatives noted the work for reduction of number of persons without citizenship completed by Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan adheres to the agreed standards of international law and as a neutral state, puts forward peaceful and humanistic initiatives, supporting the international principles of development of friendly and good-neighborly relations, the message says.

Some 735 persons have received citizenship of Turkmenistan this year. Some 8,145 persons were admitted to citizenship of Turkmenistan from 2011 to 2017.

Turkmenistan has acceded to major international legal documents of the UNO including the convention “About status of refugees” and the protocol attached to it, the UN conventions “About status of stateless persons”, “About reduction of number of persons without citizenship”.

