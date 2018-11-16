By Trend

The Chairman of Parliament of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammadova has accepted credentials of Ambassador of Brazil Marcia Donner Abreu, the said a message from Turkmen government.

During the meeting, the sides discussed trade and economic interaction, intensification of cultural contacts, development of relations in science and education sphere, in the area of sports and tourism.

The diplomat was briefed about the priorities of foreign policy strategy, social and economic programs of Turkmenistan and law-making activity of the Turkmen parliament.

Marcia Donner Abreu was also received in MFA of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, it was proposed to organize mutual visits at various levels and to conduct joint political consultations, said the message.

The parties proposed to organize the Days of Culture, photo exhibitions and other events.

Turkmenistan has intensified cooperation with Latin American countries in recent years.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the conference of the UNO on sustainable development “RIO+20” which was held in Brazil in June 2012 and held a series of meetings with heads of countries of the American continent.

