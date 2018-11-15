By Trend

Head of Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Yahya Al-e Es'haq has refuted the Reuters report regarding the exchange of Iranian gas for Iraqi food supplies, ILNA reported.

“We made more than six billion dollars worth of export to Iraq in the initial seven months of the year, and are willing to import some stuff in return; however, importing food supplies from Iraq is an inaccurate an unfounded lie. As a matter of fact, quite contrarily, Iran is the one providing Iraq with food supplies and not the other way around,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the controversial report, two Iraqi officials have talked about Iran’s agreement to receive food and humanitarian items in return for local gas and energy supplies.

---

