By Kamila Aliyeva

Imports of gasoline from Russia to Kazakhstan will be limited starting from August 25. This follows from the corresponding order of the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

According to the document, the ban applies to the 92nd and 98th gasoline transported by rail. The ban is associated with a surplus of gasoline produced by Kazakhstan's refineries.

The ban on import of Russian gasoline has been discussed on an official level since May, but was later postponed constantly. On August 7, Vice Minister for Energy Bolat Akchulakov said that it will come into force in August.

“Our Russian colleagues have been warned and they do not mind this and do not see this as a restriction. On the contrary, they believe that they can sell these volumes of oil products to third markets, charging a duty, which is even more profitable. The prohibition concerns only the supply by rail. Perhaps, some volumes will be imported by road in the border areas, but there will not be large deliveries,” he said.

An agreement with Russia on the volumes of fuel delivery was signed when Kazakhstan experienced a deep fuel shortage. Historically, Kazakhstan imported about 900,000 tons of high-octane gasoline, about 400,000 diesel fuel and 250,000-270,000 tons of aviation kerosene.

Meanwhile, the volume of gasoline production at three oil refineries of Kazakhstan, namely, Pavlodar, Atyrau and Shymkent, is expected to stand at 4.102 million tons by late 2018.

Modernization of the Pavlodar petrochemical plant was completed in December 2017. At the same time, the modernization of Atyrau oil refinery has been accomplished.

As for the reconstruction and modernization of the Shymkent oil refinery, the first stage was completed in June 2017, and the second stage was finished on March 15, 2018. Currently, commissioning work is underway there, which is expected to end by September 2018.

