By Trend

Turkey intends to develop relations with the EU, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported July 10.

Cavusoglu noted that, relations with the EU are still a priority for Turkey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of EU Affairs have been merged with the transition to the presidential form of government in Turkey.

Previously, the former Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey does not need the EU, nevertheless, the Union must make a final decision on Ankara's EU membership as soon as possible.

Yildirim added that Islamophobia has recently grown in the EU and this may lead Europe to a serious crisis.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for membership in the EU in 1987, but accession negotiations were launched in 2005.

