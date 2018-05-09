By Trend

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari says that the future of the nuclear deal is already clear as the EU would take the side of the US.

Jafari said the Europeans are not able to make an independent decisions and are related to the US, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported May 9

The top commander's statement came hours after the US President Donald Trump announced that the US walks away from the accord reached in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers.Trump also announced that the United States re-imposes the “highest level of economic sanctions” on the Islamic Republic.

‎"Once again Americans proved they are unreliable and do not live up to their promises," Jafari said.‎

Following the US decision, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said he ordered the Foreign Ministry to negotiate with the European countries, China and ‎Russia in coming weeks.‎

“If at the end of this short period we conclude that we can fully benefit from the ‎JCPOA with the cooperation of all countries, the deal would remain,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jafari argued that the EU lacks the needed power to take independent decisions before consulting with Washington.

The IRGC commander further congratulated the Iranians on the US withdrawal from the deal, saying it will not impose determining effect on Iran’s national interests.

Jafari underlined that the issue of nuclear enrichment was an excuse, and Washington’s withdrawal from the deal indicated the US concerns over Iran’s defense capabilities and “its resistance to extremism and terrorism.”

On the other hand, Major General Mohammad Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said that the nuclear deal was not in favor of the Islamic Republic since the very first day.

However, Iranians signed it to prove their good will to the global community, Baqeri said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz