By Trend

Iran would not accept any demands on top of those it agreed to in its nuclear deal with world powers, a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday, hours before U.S. President Donald Trump is due to announce if he is pulling out of the accord, Reuters reports.

“The European signatories are trying to persuade Trump to remain in the deal, but they should know that Iran will never accept any demand beyond the deal,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

“Trump should know that he is responsible for all the consequences of the deal’s collapse. Iran has always been committed to its international obligations.”

---

