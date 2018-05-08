By Trend

Turkey opened all its military archives to investigate the 1915 events, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on May 8.

Erdogan emphasized that if one dares to declare the so-called "Armenian genocide" after the opening of Turkey's archives, then let him try to prove it based on the facts.

"There was no "genocide" in relation to Armenians in Turkey's history," he said.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915. While strengthening the efforts to promote the "genocide" in the world, Armenians have achieved its recognition by the parliaments of some countries.

