By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the program for development of economic, financial and banking system for 2018-2024, the Turkmen government said in a message.

In this regard, it was noted at a government meeting that special importance should be attached to ensuring stable growth of the sectors of the national economy.

Turkmenistan has embarked on a policy of gradual transition to market economy. A number of measures, including denomination of the national currency and switching to the international accounting standards, have been implemented in the country.

Since January 1, 2015, the official exchange rate in Turkmenistan remains at 3.50 Turkmen manats to the US dollar.

