By Trend

Kyrgyz Finance Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Vice President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Wencai Zhang, Kabar reported.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that during the meeting the sides discussed issues of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and ADB, in particular, the implementation of projects on irrigation and water supply.

The Minister of Finance greeting the ADB delegation on behalf of the Ministry of Finance thanked the bank's management for the assistance and support for socio-economic reforms in the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The Government of the Kyrgyz Republic began to develop a draft long-term development strategy until 2040. In the coming days, we will discuss this document at a meeting of the National Council for Sustainable Development. The priority areas for the Kyrgyz Republic are the development of information and communication technologies, the issues of providing clean drinking water and improving irrigation networks," Kasymaliev said.

The Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic suggested to the ADB management to take into account these priority directions in the course of developing a new Partnership Development Strategy of the Kyrgyz Republic and ADB. Kasymaliev also asked to consider the possibility of approving the ADB portfolio for the Kyrgyz Republic for the period 2018-2022, if possible, more grant funds.

In turn, ADB Vice President Wencai Zhang noted that ADB's cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic has been fruitful for 24 years and at the moment ADB is preparing a draft Strategy for the development of partnership until 2030. "Under the new Strategy, ADB will continue to cooperate with the Central Asian region, including the Kyrgyz Republic on poverty reduction, the expansion of public-private partnership projects, and will continue to work on joint projects taking into account new priority areas," he said.

