The UN Security Council will vote on the Syria ceasefire resolution on Saturday at noon, Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United Nations Mansour Ayyad Otaibi told reporters, Sputnik International reports.

"We are working to have a consensus, draft resolution, and hopefully the council will be united, all of them, all fifteen will vote in favor of this draft resolution," Otaibi said on Friday.

The ambassador said the vote will take place "tomorrow at noon," adding that the Security Council is very close to reaching an agreement.

